JAMB Gives Deadline For Direct Entry E-Pin Sales

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that its 2023 Direct Entry, Direct Entry e-PIN sales will end on Saturday, May 26, 2023.

The Board, however, urged candidates who acquired the e-PIN to register latest by Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Fabian Benjamin, the NYSC’s Acting Director of Public Affairs made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

The examination board recalled that the 2023 DE registration, which started in February 2023, was extended for all intending candidates to register and was, at a point, suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain measures to improve the sanctity of the exercise.

According to Benjamin, ”The 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.

“It was, therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.

“The new regime, which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain as reported, is one of the many gains of the regulated DE registration exercise.

“One good thing about the exercise is that the board has been able to capture only deserving candidates, with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of Board’s offices, particularly in Lagos.

“Even here, the Board has adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated specific days for their DE registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.”

Fabian noted that the examination board has been drawn to the actions of some desperate parents and tutorial centres, who are working together to perpetrate acts prejudicial to the education sector and national interests.

He said, “Consequently, the Board is restating its determination to always innovate means and ways of checkmating all acts of infractions and at the same time would not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions on any A Level awarding institutions found wanting.

“All A Level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intentions by desperate candidates to compromise their operations.

“All genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are, therefore, urged to come out now to register as the Board would not entertain any further extension.”