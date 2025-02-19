JAMB: Foundation Sponsors 1,000 Kwara South Candidates

Share

In a significant move to support seamless access to education and empower young minds, a Kwara-based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lekan Adewoye Foundation, has sponsored the enrolment of 1,000 tertiary institution candidates for the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting education, covers students from across the 83 wards in the seven local government areas of the Kwara South Senatorial District.

The beneficiaries, according to the Founder of the NGO, Prince Lekan Adewoye, were selected based on merit and need, ensuring that deserving students, regardless of their social status and financial background, have a fair chance at pursuing higher education.

Speaking on the initiative, Lekan Adewoye, Founder of the Lekan Adewoye Foundation and Chairman of the Basic Metal, Iron & Steel, and Fabricated Metal Product Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), reiterated his dedication to uplifting the educational standards in Kwara South and beyond.

“Education remains the most powerful tool for transformation. At the Lekan Adewoye Foundation, we believe that no brilliant mind should be denied access to higher education due to financial constraints.

“That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to support these young scholars on their academic journey,” Adewoye stated.

Beyond the JAMB sponsorship, the Foundation has also pledged full academic scholarships for candidates from each of the seven Local Governments who achieve the highest scores in the examination, adding that these top-performing students would receive comprehensive support to pursue their studies in any accredited institution that grants them admission.

Beneficiaries and their families have expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, describing it as a rare opportunity that has rekindled their hopes for a brighter future.

The Lekan Adewoye Foundation, renowned for its impactful community development initiatives, has remained at the forefront of educational support, healthcare interventions, and economic empowerment across Kwara State.

This latest effort reinforces its long-standing commitment to human capital development and youth empowerment.

