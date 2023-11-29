JAMB Fixes Date For 2024 UTME Registration, Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has fixed dates for commencement of registration and conduct of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

A statement by JAMB Public Communication Advisor(PAC), Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the dates were fixed based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat.

The statement reads: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024.

“Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information.”