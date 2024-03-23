JAMB Extends DE Registration By Two Weeks

The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday announced it has extended the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, noting that the extension is to enable all candidates desirous of Direct Entry registration to do so.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Board commenced the 2024 Direct Entry on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and was to have concluded it on Thursday, March 28, 2024, but on subsequent consideration, has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, 28th March 2024.

According to the announcement, the registration will close on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The statement added that the extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to tackle the cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.

The Board, therefore, apologized for the inconvenience caused, pledging that going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.

JAMB, however, said it will not compromise on its determination to ensure that candidates, whose certificates were dubiously acquired, were prevented from benefiting from such certificates.

It added that candidates whose certificate-issuing institutions are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests would be allowed to register.