JAMB Exam: Foundation Sponsors 1,000 Kwara South Candidates

In a significant move to support seamless access to education and empower young minds, a Kwarabased Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lekan Adewoye Foundation, has sponsored the enrolment of 1,000 tertiary institution candidates for the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting education, covers students from across the 83 wards in the seven Local Government Areas of the Kwara South Senatorial District.

The beneficiaries, according to the Founder of the NGO, Prince Lekan Adewoye, were selected based on merit and need, ensuring that deserving students, regardless of their social status and financial background, have a fair chance at pursuing higher education.

Speaking on the initiative, Prince Lekan Adewoye, Founder of the Lekan Adewoye Foundation and Chairman of the Basic Metal, Iron & Steel, and Fabricated Metal Product Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), reiterated his dedication to uplifting the educational standards in Kwara South and beyond.

