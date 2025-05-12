JAMB Engages Experts To Address Complaints, Alleged Glitches

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has initiated a high-level technical review, engaging experts from academia and key professional bodies to address the surge in “unusual complaints” following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

In a statement released on Monday by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB confirmed that it has fast-tracked its annual system review—an exhaustive post-mortem of the UTME process typically conducted months after the examination—to urgently address concerns raised by candidates and stakeholders.

“JAMB acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 UTME results, which were officially published last Friday,” the statement read.

“We are particularly concerned about complaints originating from a few states and are currently scrutinising them to determine their validity.”

To ensure a thorough and credible assessment, the Board has engaged a team of independent experts including members of the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria (CPAN), Chief External Examiners drawn from tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, psychometricians, and Vice Chancellors of various universities.

The Board reiterated its commitment to a three-phase examination management system—registration, examination, and result release—with an assurance that all candidates are given a fair opportunity to take the exam, including immediate rescheduling in cases of technical disruptions.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves,” Dr. Benjamin affirmed.

JAMB urged candidates and parents to remain calm as it works with stakeholders to uphold the integrity and fairness of the UTME process. The Board also emphasized its zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice and its continuous efforts to leverage technology in delivering credible assessments.

