JAMB Disowns Fraudulent Bank Account

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates and the general public to disregard any message originating from a Sterling Bank account number 8520641017 under the name “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw,” which solicits payments of N15,700 for rescheduling the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, emphasized that the Board has no affiliation with the said account, describing it as a fraudulent scheme aimed at deceiving unsuspecting candidates.

“JAMB disassociates itself from the fraudulent account number 8520641017 at Sterling Bank, associated with the scam name ‘Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw’. This account is being used to defraud candidates who missed their UTME,” Benjamin stated.

He described the scam as a “blatant fraud,” warning the public not to fall for it.

“These criminals are not connected to JAMB or any legitimate government agency. The account and associated messages are fictitious, created solely to defraud. We call on Sterling Bank to act swiftly against this criminal activity,” he added.

Dr. Benjamin confirmed that JAMB has reported the case to relevant security agencies and is working to track down the perpetrators.

He further clarified that only candidates who were unable to sit for the UTME due to biometric verification failures during registration would be rescheduled.

“We do not reschedule exams for candidates who miss their tests for reasons not caused by the Board. However, candidates with verified biometric failures during verification will be invited to retake the exam at no cost—no payments required,” the statement read.

JAMB urged candidates to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, stressing that the Board does not charge any additional fees once registration is complete.

