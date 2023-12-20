JAMB Debunks Claims Of 2024 UTME Registration Fee Increase

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from news making the rounds that the registration fee for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has been increased.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, insisted that the registration fee remains N3,500 since it was slashed down from N5000 in 2018, despite the harsh economic realities in the country.

While noting that privately owned centres have been mounting pressure in the Board for a drastic increase, he explained that what was being “perceived in some quarters as increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of its cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated and are paid along with their application fees to prevent their wanton exploitation by unscrupulous centre owners.

“These fees are in turn remitted to partnering centres on a weekly basis. For instance, candidates are expected to pay N700 for registration, N1500 as examination fees and N1500 for the optional Mock-UTME at privately – owned centres.”

Fabian further stated, “Therefore, the Board wishes to state that the cost of application documents price has not been increased in spite of the prevailing economic reality in the country which has also affected the cost of the Board’s operations.

“Consequently, the Board wishes to assure the general public that the Board had been doing all within its powers to ensure that candidates are not overburdened in anyway. One of these measures is to deliberately keep cost low hence its decision to make available its Use of English reading text free of charge through a QR code to ensure that the increase in cost of production is not passed to candidates. Therefore, all UTME candidates would access the reading text free of charge through multiple channels, which include their profiles, e-mail address, notification slip and the Board’s website.

“It is also worthy to note that the Board had been resisting the call by its partnering and privately-owned centres for a drastic increase in the cost of the services they render to the candidates as a consequence of the current economic situation to which the Board has always maintained that its services are not for profit.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN remains N3500. The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1500, which is the cost for sitting the main UTME, and N1500 as the cost of the optional Mock-UTME etc are to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres. “