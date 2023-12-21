JAMB Debunks Claims of 2024 UTME Registration Fee Hike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied increasing the registration fee for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Spokesman Fabian Benjamin said in a statement yesterday said the registration fee remains N3,500 since it was slashed from N5,000 in 2018, despite the harsh economic realities.

While noting that privately owned centres have been mounting pressure on the Board for a drastic increase, he explained that what was being “perceived in some quarters as increment in its fees is nothing other than the fallout of its cashless policy through which all fees payable by candidates to CBT centres have been consolidated and are paid along with their application fees to prevent their wanton exploitation by unscrupulous centre owners”.

The body added: “These fees are in turn remitted to partnering centres on a weekly basis. For instance, candidates are expected to pay N700 for registration, N1,500 as examination fees and N1,500 for the optional Mock-UTME at privately owned centres.” Fabian said: “Therefore, the Board wishes to state that the cost of application documents price has not been increased despite the prevailing economic reality in the country which has also affected the cost of the Board’s operations.

“Consequently, the Board wishes to assure the general public that the Board has been doing all within its powers to ensure that candidates are not overburdened in any way. “For the avoidance of doubt, the 2024 UTME/DE e- PIN remains N3500. The registration fee of N700, which is to be paid to CBT centres by candidates, is now to be collected by the Board along with N1500, which is the cost for sitting the main UTME, and N1500 as the cost of the optional Mock- UTME etc. are to be collected by the Board on behalf of the CBT centres. “