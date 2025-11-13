JAMB Conducts CBT Promotional Exams For 6,000 Directorate Staff

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has successfully conducted promotional examinations for 6,000 Directorate cadre staff under the Federal Civil Service Commission across Nigeria and in four other countries: the UK, USA, India, and Egypt.

Speaking at the computer-based test (CBT) centre in Kogo, Bwari Area Council, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, praised the initiative, describing it as a bold step by the Federal Civil Service Commission. He noted that the CBT format eliminates apprehension, adding that anyone familiar with basic technology, such as mobile phones, can easily navigate the exam system.

“This examination is taking place not only within Nigeria but also in four countries worldwide. I believe this initiative will reduce fear and encourage greater use of computer-based assessments,” he said.

Also addressing reporters, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, Commissioner representing FCT and Niger on the Federal Civil Service Commission, lauded the performance of candidates. He noted that the assessment began with approximately 1,500 candidates in three sessions, and that candidates preferred the CBT system over the traditional pen-and-paper method due to its transparency and efficiency.

“The halls are equipped with CCTV for remote monitoring, the environment is secure and conducive, and the process ensures dignity and integrity. The feedback from participants has been very positive,” he said.

Prof. Adetunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, highlighted that this was the first time CBT was used for promotional exams in the Commission. He expressed satisfaction with the success of the exercise, noting the confidence built from partnering with JAMB, an institution with decades of experience and integrity.

“This is a significant milestone for the Commission. Despite initial concerns about implementing CBT nationwide, we not only met our targets but exceeded them. The success of this exercise reflects careful planning, partnership with JAMB, and the commitment of our candidates,” Olaopa said.

The Federal Civil Service Commission’s adoption of CBT for directorate-level promotions marks a major step toward modernizing assessment processes, enhancing transparency, and ensuring fairness in staff promotions across the civil service.