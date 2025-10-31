JAMB Conducts CBT Exams For 450 HoS Staff

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted promotional examination for about 450 junior workers under the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

JAMB Director in charge of Abuja zone, Zainab Hamzat, who spoke to newsmen after the Computer Based Test (CBT) promotional examination on Friday in Kubwa, Abuja, noted that 476 staff under the HoS were expected to participate in the promotion exercise but only 450 workers showed up for the exam.

She said: “Everything went well as usual. We call it third party exam. It is a promotion exam for HoS. All their officers sat for the exam for the purpose of promotion.

“We had two sessions – morning and afternoon. In the morning we expected 250 but 232 were present. In the afternoon we expected 226 and eight were absent. The exam was smooth. Everything went well.

“The examination was for all the junior staff of HoS. We had immigration officers, fire fighters, civil defence and other paramilitary organisations under HoS for the examination.”

Also speaking, the Director of Ade-Ola International School, Kubwa, Mercy Olaosegbe lauded JAMB for setting high standards in professional examination.

“The examination went well. We have all the facilities to conduct this examination. JAMB will not allow you to participate in these exams if your facilities are not up to standard. Because our centre is doing well, we have been participating in third party examination organised by JAMB.”