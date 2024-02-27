JAMB closes 2024 UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said registration for its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ends on February 26. The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 2024 exercise began on January 15 in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide. NAN reports that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to hold from April 19 to 29 at its accredited CBT centres nationwide.

However, JAMB said almost two million candidates had so far successfully registered for the 2024 examination and a total of 260, 249 candidates indicated interest to sit for its mock examination. The optional mock UTME, it further said, was scheduled to be held on March 7. “Those who have registered to sit for the 2024 UTME mock are to proceed to print out their mock notification slips from Tuesday, February 27. “The notification slips indicate the candidates’ registration number, venue, time and date of the examination and other necessary instructions.”