JAMB Cautions Against Illegal Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned newly-established, upgraded, and adopted tertiary institutions against engaging in any form of illegal admissions.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, issued the warning during an interactive session with principal officers of the affected institutions on Monday in Abuja, emphasizing that there would be no room for admission regularisation.

Oloyede called for full compliance with admission procedures by the over 80 new institutions recently approved by the Federal Government.

He stressed that all admissions must follow due process and be routed through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

He said: “CAPS ensures transparency, fairness, and integrity in admissions. Any institution attempting to bypass this platform risks nullifying such admissions.”

The registrar explained that CAPS, introduced in 2017, automates and standardizes the admission process, while the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), launched in 2018, facilitates clear communication and programme eligibility checks.

He added that both platforms now upgraded with institutional mail services serve as JAMB’s sole official communication channels.

Oloyede commended the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for its commitment to expanding access to tertiary education.

He cited the approval of 22 new universities, 33 new polytechnics and monotechnics, and 12 new colleges of education across the country between late 2024 and 2025.

He noted that while CAPS and IBASS accounts had been created for these institutions, only programmes cleared by the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) would be activated.

Oloyede also outlined the proper procedures for onboarding candidates, stressing that institutions must nominate designated officers to manage CAPS and IBASS access.

“JAMB will provide full technical support, but compliance is non-negotiable. Institutions must avoid shortcuts. There’s no justification for admitting students through the backdoor,” he added.

A live demonstration of the CAPS and IBASS systems followed the session to acquaint institutions with their operational protocols.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, William Qurix, said the meeting aimed to acquaint heads of institutions with the workings and operations of CAPS and IBASS through which institutions can communicate and interact with JAMB.

Qurix disclosed that some candidates had already registered for JAMB before the new universities or polytechnics were approved or established, making it difficult for such institutions to attract candidates.

“But this process has now been clarified for us, and we are quite enlightened. JAMB gave us assurances of prompt responses to any inquiries through their CAPS or IBASS system. So definitely, this meeting has enlightened us and will have a great impact,” he said.

Earlier, the Director of Colleges at the Ministry of Education, Uche Uba, noted that there are specific criteria set by the National Universities Commission (NUC) that must be followed by the new institutions.

Uba urged colleges of education upgraded to dual-mode status to meet with NUC officials and familiarize themselves with these criteria.

“I advise the colleges of education, please meet with the NUC. The last time we called them, only seven out of 15 reported. It’s very important. NUC must carry out resource verification because you are now standing alone—it’s not like what you did before,” she said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of NCCE, Paulinus Okwelle, commended JAMB for its efforts in establishing a seamless admission process for tertiary institutions.

“JAMB has introduced cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches from when students apply for university admission, take entrance exams, and eventually get admitted. The processes they’ve put in place are very efficient,” he said.

Okwelle also encouraged the newly approved colleges of education running dual-mode systems (degrees and NCE) to follow the laid-down procedures to remain competitive.

