JAMB Begins Rescheduling Of UTME For Affected Candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday began the rescheduling of the 379,997 affected candidates for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The rescheduling began after the registrar of the examination body, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday admitted errors in the just-concluded exam affecting 206,610 candidates in 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone, comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East.

He also said, “The affected candidates will start getting text messages for rescheduling starting from tomorrow.

New Telegraph gathered that in the reprinted exam slip, one of the affected candidates has been rescheduled to take her exam on Saturday, May 17, 2025, by noon in one of the Lagos centres in Igando community situated at the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

