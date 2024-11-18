JAMB Begins Centre Accreditation For 2025 UTME

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced the accreditation of centres for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the accreditation process was a critical first step in preparation for the annual examination.

He said: “All new Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres who desire to participate in the 2025 UTME exercise are to first visit: https://www.jamb.gov.ng/ Pdfs/CBT_centre_requirements.pdf to avail themselves of the requirements for establishing a JAMB approved CBT centre.

“Following this, these centres should notify the Board in writing of their intention to participate in the accreditation exercise. This notification should be addressed to the Registrar of JAMB through the Zonal Director or State Coordinator in their respective states.

“Established centres that were successfully accredited and participated in the 2024 UTME without any issues should proceed to register their interest through the Centre Management System (CMS) Portal. “The Zonal and State Offices will create accounts for new centres on the CMS Portal to facilitate their the accreditation exercise.

“The Zonal and State Offices will create accounts for new centres on the CMS Portal to facilitate their only centres that successfully complete this test and meet the necessary criteria will be eligible for a physical visit.

“Only centres that qualify will receive information regarding the date for the physical accreditation exercise, scheduled for December 2024.

Centres that do not achieve satisfactory results on the Autobot/Autotest will not be revisited. “Centres that meet all stipulated requirements will be approved and included by the Board for the 2025 UTME registration and examination.”

