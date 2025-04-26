JAMB Arrests 27 Impersonators, Delists Five CBT Centres

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has apprehended and handed over 27 impersonators to the Nigeria Police for onward prosecution.

The individuals were caught at various Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) being conducted nationwide.

In addition, the Board has delisted five CBT centres for failing to meet the stringent technical standards required for the conduct of the UTME.

The affected centres are Adventure Associate located behind Sheshe Supermarket, off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano State; Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano State; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal; Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal; and Soronara Ventures Nigeria Limited, Foundation Road, Umudagu Mbieri, Mbaitoli, Imo State.

In a statement, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, advised candidates who were previously scheduled to take their examinations at the delisted centres to urgently reprint their examination notification slips to access their new centres and rescheduled dates.

He said, “We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we will not tolerate excuses from candidates who fail to reprint their slips to get their new schedules.”

While commending the 883 CBT centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, JAMB warned that any centre that fails to meet ethical or technical standards, regardless of ownership, would be blacklisted.

According to the Board, as of Friday, 25th April, 2025, over 900,000 candidates had successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 candidates who registered to sit for the 2025 examination.

On the incident at Caleb University, JAMB noted that it had been alerted to the unauthorized restrictions imposed on candidates wearing hijabs.

The Board explained that swift action was taken to address the situation, which was categorically condemned by the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

JAMB described the incident as the result of an overzealous security officer and assured that no candidate suffered any undue disadvantage.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention,” the statement added.

Share