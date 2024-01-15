JAMB Approves 747 CBT Centres, Fixes Cost Per Candidate

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede yesterday said 747 CBT Centres have been accredited to participate in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration and examination. This is as UTME candidates not sitting for Mock examination or DE candidate would pay N6,200; while UTME candidates sitting Mock examination would pay N7,700. This was disclosed during the 2024 stakeholders’ meeting between JAMB and media executives on preparations for the 2024 UTME and Direct Entry. As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free exercise, the Registrar said prior to commencement of registration exercise, the Board conducted accreditation exercise to check the suitability of each CBT Centre for the conduct of its examination.

“A rigorous accreditation exercise of CBT Centres had been carried for the 2024 UTME, with members of the accreditation team, including the Chief External Examiners (VCs/Rectors/Provosts), Technical Advisors, JAMB State Coordinators, and JAMB technical officers. On cashless registration at CBT Centres, Oloyede stated that as already effected for UTME and DE exercise; registration process would remain cashless in order to prevent extortion and warehousing of candidates at CBT Centres. According to him, JAMB would collect and remit to centres all the approved charges on behalf of the CBT Centres along with its UTME registration fees, just as it was done in the previous years in which candidates would go to any CBT Centre for registration without paying anything As part of consideration by JAMB for the 2024 UTME/DE registration, the Board, he noted, considered the high cost of running the centres, especially with the high cost of diesel and allowed minimal increase of the CBT centre-charges.

The Registrar, who recalled that the examination body has been paying bank charges for all the candidates up till 2023 exercises, however, said that from 2024 registration, UTME/ DE candidates will have to pay for the bank charges. Oloyede also noted that JAMB would issue for free the e-copy of the reading text to the candidates through the approved channels, such as JAMB website, candidate’s e-mail, candidate’s profile, and QR code on newspapers advertisement and Registration Slip. Other charges he listed include CBT Centre Registration The Registrar promised that the Board would advertise this to candidates in both print and electronic media, adding that CBT Centres would also make copies of the QR code and paste them at locations within the centres so that candidates could also access it ahead of registration. To support Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD), Oloyede said JAMB would issue free application documents to all categories of PLWDs in the advertisement for the 2024 UTME/DE. Meanwhile, he urged candidates to check his/her data with NIMC to ensure the details agree with his or her claims before creating a profile as all candidates’ records would be pulled from NIMC database.