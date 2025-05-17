JAMB Announces Emergency Counselling Centre For Candidates

Share

On Friday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the establishment of a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre.

Speaking in a statement issued on its official X handle, the examination board said the move was to provide additional support to candidates with urgent concerns.

The new centre, according to JAMB, would complement its existing ticketing platform, which remains the preferred and most efficient means of communication with the Board.

READ ALSO

JAMB, however, pointed out that its ticketing platform was still the most reliable option for candidates seeking assistance.

“In addition to our usual and preferred ticketing platform for Candidate Support, JAMB has now opened a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC).

“Members of the public, particularly Candidates with genuine concern, can reach out to any of these officials: a. Gbenga b. Yusuf C. Dubem d. Tony e. Ogbonna and F. Emma on 07002200016,” it stated.

Share