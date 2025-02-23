Share

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Tajudeen Abbas has sponsored post-secondary school external examinations for 9,000 students in Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Abbas sponsored 4,000 indigent students for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He also paid for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for 2000 candidates of the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) and for another 2000 of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Meanwhile, the speaker over the weekend inspected a total of 14 projects, which he attracted to his Zaria Federal Constituency.

Abbas, who took over three hours to inspect the projects, expressed satisfaction at the level of work done.

He was also taken around by the Chairman of Zaria Local Government Council, Engr. Mohammad Jamil Ahmad.

The Speaker was in company of the Chairman of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) Board, Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada, a former senator and member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and several others.

The projects included rehabilitation of Dr. Yahaya Hamza (LGEA) Primary School (completed); 20-bed capacity Kakiyeyi Primary Health Centre (completed), and Vocational Training Centre, Nagoyi (completed), Zaria City Market, Phase 1, Amaru.

The ongoing projects the speaker inspected were Agoro Bridge; Nasara Stadium; Kofar Doka Bridge; Malam Musa Hall (Zazzau Emir’s Palace); College of Nursing; FCE Zaria; National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Campus; Abba Bridge construction; Nagoyi Bridge construction, and Zaria City Market, Phase 2, Amaru.

There are 28 other completed 20-beds and 10-beds PHCs at different locations that include Gwargwaje Kufena; Jushi; Kakaki; Rubuchi; Yeskwake; Anguwan Kaya; Gabari; Anguwan Juma; Alfadarai; Fanganu; Anguwan Bishar; Jama’atu; Kofar Doka; Kusfa; Bakin Dam; Bogari; Bizara; Magume; Jamawa; Ikara; Kubau; Lere; Kudan; Makarfi; Sabon Gari; Soba, and Giwa.

Also, other completed vocational centres are located at Rigachikun in Igabi LGA; Jagindi Tasha in Jema’a LGA, Giwa LGA, and Amaru in Zaria.

