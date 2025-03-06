JAMB: Aba Central Lawmaker Helps 400 Candidates With UTME Fees

Share

Akachukwu Ucheonye, the member representing Aba Central State Constituency, in Abia State House of Assembly, has helped 400 candidates of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB UTME) from his constituency with their examination registration fees.

New Telegraph reports that each of the 400 candidates received N10,000 to enable them register for the 2025 JAMB UTME.

Ucheonye who said the gesture was his own way of boosting education in Aba central, urged the candidates to study hard and make the constituency proud with good results.

He said he was moved into assisting the candidates from his constituency register for the ongoing JAMB registration exercise since education remains the best empowerment that could be given the youths.

“We decided to embark on the exercise as a means of helping some of our constituents to up their education since that is the best form of empowerment,” he said.

The lawmaker said that 10 candidates who would make the best results in the forthcoming JAMB exam through the exercise, would receive financial assistance in the area of payment of school fees.

According to him, “We are not ending at this, we are going to assist 10 candidates who will emerge the best after the JAMB exam.”

The lawmaker promised that the exercise would be annually and urged youths to be up and doing to better their lots in society.

Ucheonye commended Governor Alex Otti for his giant strides particularly in areas of infrastructural development and education.

The Aba central lawmaker said that with the current retrofitting of over 200 public schools, the state would be among those to be reckoned with educationally when they are completed.

The beneficiaries expressesed joy for what the lawmaker has done which they said was the first of its kind in the Aba Metropolis.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

