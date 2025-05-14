JAMB: 379,997 Candidates Affected By Errors

Share

A total of 379,997 candidates in the five states of the South East geographical zone and Lagos were affected by the in the 2025 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrer, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in an ongoing press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Oloyede said, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone comprising of 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the exam body admitted to errors which affected the performance of students during the UTME.

Of the 1.9 million candidates who sat the UTME, over 1.5 million reportedly scored below 200 out of the maximum 400 marks, raising concerns across the education sector.

According to the examination agency, a total of 1,955,069 results were processed, out of which only 4,756 candidates (0.24 per cent) scored 320 and above, considered top-tier performance, while 7,658 candidates (0.39 per cent) scored between 300 and 319, bringing the total for those who scored 300 and above to 12,414 candidates (0.63 per cent).

