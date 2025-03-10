JAMB: 2,030,627 Candidates Register For 2025 UTME As Registration Ends

Share

2,030,627 candidates have successfully registered to sit for 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officially closed registration.

The registration process, which began on February 3, 2025, saw a total of 2,030,627 candidates successfully complete their registration, allowing them to participate in the UTME scheduled for April 25, 2025.

This number excludes the candidates who registered to sit for the examination at foreign centres.

Additionally, 200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for April 5, 2025. Among these, 630 candidates have registered for the trial mock examination, which will also take place on the same date.

In its Monday weekly bulletin, the board disclosed that with the closure of the UTME registration, preparations for the annual examination were now in full swing.

It reads: “This year, the Board has implemented several innovative measures to deter cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

“These measures have already led to multiple arrests of candidates attempting to use forged A-level results for admission, highlighting the effectiveness of the new system designed to detect such fraud

“Candidates are strongly advised to adhere to the examination rules and regulations and refrain from any dishonest practices during the examination.”

