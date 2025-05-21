JAMB, 2025 UTME and Nigeria’s Education Sector

Share

A popular Igbo adage, which says “an adult cannot be at home while a goat delivers in tatters”, will form the basis of my candid critique on today’s analysis.

The revered and famous Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has once again been in the news via various media channels for a reason related to its core mandate, which is to conduct the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The 2025 UTME has raised severe dust not just across the length and breadth of the Nigerian State, but on the African continent and the world large.

The reason isn’t unconnected with the unexpected outcome of the exercise that has kept many discerning Nigerians in thoughtful mood. The JAMB, after the release of the results of this year’s examinations, disclosed the statistics of the candidates’ performance.

In the Board’s report, it lamented the massive underperformance of the candidates, saying it was quite discouraging compared to that of the previous year; a disclosure that reawakened the consciousness of most Nigerians who were already ostensibly depressed over the current untold economic state of their various families.

The results indicated that more than 78 percent of the candidates scored below average mark – being 200 – out of the 400 maximum obtainable mark. This percentage amounts to over 1.5 million persons, among the total of about 1.9 million that sat for the exams.

The sad development generated enormous criticisms about the overall performance, hence reportedly bringing the integrity of the examination process to questioning.

Some concerned parents and stakeholders even threatened to sue JAMB having perceived foul play on the part of the umpire. According to them, the exam body ought to be majorly blamed over the alarming outcome of the exercise.

The body swiftly responded to the worry of the citizens via a press release. In the media statement, the management who revealed that they had thus far received myriad of complaints, pledged to address the situation accordingly.

They further assured that if any form of glitches were observed, apt measure would be immediately taken to make amends. Nigerians were told that three key areas/sessions, including registration, examination and postexam, are usually considered whenever such review is involved.

On 15th May 2025, barely a few hours after, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede eventually revealed via a press statement tendered in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital city, that the 2025 UTME was characterized by errors owing to technical glitches. Part of his words were: “What was supposed to be a moment of joy, turned sour due to one or two errors.”

Prof. Oloyede, thereof informed Nigerians that, 379,997 candidates, who were drawn from centres in the South-Eastern states alongside Lagos and Oyo states, had been rescheduled for another batch of examinations expected to happen in a few days’ time. In the wake of the troubling realities, countless citizens of the country have been engulfed in mixed feelings.

In all, the truth of the matter remains that the latest development has unequivocally left many questions unattended to. No sane Nigerian, either home or abroad, would pretend that all is well in such a circumstance that triggers emotions.

First, I must sincerely commend the JAMB’s Registrar for publicly taking responsibility of the incurred ill. Some of our leaders could have rather concealed the observed technical hitches after the review conducted by the Board. This is the reason I mustn’t cease to commend the Prof. Oloyede-led team. However, several disturbing enquiries have to be attended to.

The review that led to the ugly discovery was meant to be observed by some external stakeholders, proven to be professionally and socially reliable. In fact, the external bodies should had not just witnessed the exercise but participated in it fully.

Though we were earlier notified by the JAMB that some key personalities and entities were invited over for the review, Nigerians deserve to know exactly the contracted professionals. It’s equally disturbing, and frightening too, to realize that most of the entire candidates affected in the technical lapse sat for the exam in the centres situated in a particular region of Nigeria.

The JAMB’s leadership ought to have gone extra mile in informing the public why it happened this way, or what actually prompted the anomaly. Of course, they must have equally discovered the likely causes of the unpredicted quagmire. The additional information would help to silence any form of biased mindset on the part of the victims, or what have you.

Acknowledging that some of the affected candidates had already faced trauma and/or depression, is enough reason to plainly communicate to the general public. Prior to the revelation by the Registrar, it was in the news that a 19-year-old Ms. Faith Opesusi committed suicide in Lagos State over her poor JAMB results.

She reportedly scored 146 out of 400. This is perhaps just one out of many whose actual health conditions are yet unknown. Who knows if Ms. Mmesoma Ejikeme, alongside her likes, has eventually been vindicated? We could all recall her ordeal.

Having released the 2023 UTME results, precisely in May, she went viral with her score of 362/400, ranking her the highest scoring candidate in the country in the 2023 exam. We learnt Mmesoma, who was then 19 and hails from Anambra State, was one of the best during her secondary school days at Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi.

JAMB swiftly investigated her results and even involved the DSS, after she was offered a scholarship by Innoson Motors, and thereafter told the public that it was fake; that Mmesoma rather scored 249 not 362 as she claimed.

She was therefore accused of manipulating their systems to increase the score by 113. The poor girl reacted in a viral video clip, saying she didn’t even have the kind of resources needed to hack JAMB’s portal and manipulate result.

According to Mmesoma, when they scanned the QR code displayed on her result, it brought “Omotola Afolabi” with score 138. Afterwards, the Omotola Afolabi was reportedly showing 338, confirming that there was a system error. As at then, well-meaning Nigerians and tech experts rather advised JAMB to review their system, than channelling their energy to frivolities.

It’s noteworthy that she was barred from writing UTME for 3 years. Although Mmesoma eventually notified the public via a video clip that she forged the result while being interviewed in Abuja, the recent revelation from the JAMB IT platform has made many to insinuate that the girl’s purported confession was questionable.

Who knows her mental health status right now? JAMB, which remains a household name in the Nigerian polity when ‘education’ is mentioned, has recently made great waves in terms of innovations and enhancement driven by technology

The rebranding mechanism has continued unabated till date. The introduction of the ongoing Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 2015 under the watch of Prof. Dibu Ojerinde – the then Registrar – was not unlike a mere concept that would never be physically felt.

It was to the onlookers’ utmost amazement when the initiative fully metamorphosed into obvious reality. Initially, the use of the CBT was meant to be optional or elective whereby the prospective candidates were permitted to freely choose between it and the then usual Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode.

The CBT pattern was apparently being test-run during that era. Prof. Oloyede came on board and took the IT initiative even more seriously, that he later initiated the National Identification Number (NIN) policy whereby prospective JAMB candidates are meant to link their NIN to their details during the online registration phase; a measure that was quite commendable.

For the CBT method to continue and to avert littering the Nigeria’s tertiary institutions with dummies, JAMB must be prepared to overhaul the system, both in respect of manpower and facilities. Hence, its management should be ready to return to the drawing board towards addressing the lingering anomalies. Aside inadequacy, issues pertaining to insufficiency must equally be addressed.

We received reports whereby candidates were posted to write their exams in centres situated outside the area they chose during registration, though JAMB refuted the claims. It has been brought to public notice that over 0.5 billion naira was expended on the 2025 UTME, yet the exam abounds with petitions regarding inadequacy and insufficiency. Not just JAMB, our educational institutions in their entirety, must be aptly overhauled headlong. Think about it.

