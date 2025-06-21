Jamara Home Celebrates 10,000th Customer Milestone

Share

In a vibrant display of customer appreciation, Jamara Home, one of Nigeria’s most trusted names in home appliances, has proudly celebrated its 10,000th customer milestone. The brand marked the occasion by surprising select shoppers with unexpected gifts and recognition in its showrooms, two in Lagos and one in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The initiative reflects Jamara Home’s deep-rooted commitment to customer loyalty, emphasizing not just the number of people served, but the enduring trust and community spirit behind every purchase.

As part of the celebration, Jamara Home has already surprised one lucky shopper, and more surprises are coming as it was revealed that vouchers worth ₦100,000 will be awarded to more lucky customers at each Jamara showroom.

“We’re not just selling appliances, we’re building relationships.

“This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the amazing people who choose Jamara every day,” said Rabi Jammal, Managing Director at Jamara Home.

Share