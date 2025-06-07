Jalla Petitions PSFU Over Non-Completion Of Ugborodo FIFA Project

Share

A former chieftain of the Nige- ria Football Federation, was on Wednesday, June 5, 2025, a guest of the Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was made to answer questions from the police officers investigating the non-completion of the Ugborodo FIFA Project in Delta State.

The former NFF official’s appear- ance before the PSFU, was hinged on the petition forward to the anti-fraud unit by renowned football activist and Chairman of PFAN’s BoT, Prince Harrison Jalla. Jalla in the petition, is asking the PSFU to look into the misappropriation of 10 million dollars meant for the construction of FIFA Forward 1 and 2 projects located in Birnin Kebbi and Ugborodo, of Kebbi and Delta States respectively.

It further alleged that the Nigeria Football Federation between 2014 and 2022 received a total of $10m in tranches from 2017-2022 out which $3.2m was allocated to Ugborodo and Birnin Kebbi projects in Delta and Kebbi states. $1.1m was allocated to Ugborodo project and $1.2m, allocated to the Kebbi project.

Jalla, while asking that the PSFU assist to unravel the mystery surrounding the disbursement of FIFA 1&2 forward projects, also alleged that other than the mini-stadium project in Kebbi State and the uncompleted project at Ugborodo, there is nothing to show for the $10m re- ceived by the NFF. He added that FIFA as an international Non-government organisation are not tax- able anywhere in the world.

The petition is further asking the police special fraud unit to investigate the follow- ing, Were the contractors were adequately funded; Why are the contractors struggling with the projects; Are the contrac- tors being owed; Why would the Birnin Kebbi project located in a dry land receive more allocation than Ugborodo located in a riverine terrain and what happened to the balance of $7.7m received from FIFA forward 1&2? Jalla urged the PSFU to investigate, recover the $200,000 fraudulent tax to the two contractors, as well as, recover all diverted funds of the forward 1&2 projects for the purpose of channeling back fir sports facilities development for the benefits of Nigeria youths.

