Jalla Kicks, Petitions FIFA As NFF Congress Holds In Ibadan

Ex-international, Harrison Jalla, has written a strong petition to FIFA, accusing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of interfering with the ongoing legal disputes surrounding its electoral process. This comes as the NFF prepares to hold its 81st Annual General Assembly in Ibadan on Saturday.

In his letter dated September 23, 2025, addressed to the FIFA President through the General Secretary, Jalla alleged that the NFF is attempting to use the congress in Ibadan to force changes to its electoral rules, despite ongoing court cases. Jalla argued that the congress is being held while legal battles from the controversial 2022 NFF elections are still in court, specifically in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2021 and Appeal No: CA/ABJ/ CV/1006/2002.

He said any amendments made during this period would be a violation of Nigerian law and could be considered contempt of court. Jalla accused the NFF of planning “cosmetic reforms” to its electoral process just to please FIFA, while the same undemocratic system remains in place.

He said that every four years, the same cycle of “fraudulent elections and vote buying” continues, leading to the emergence of unqualified leaders. He also criticised FIFA for allegedly turning a blind eye to complaints of corruption involving funds like the FIFA Forward grants.

According to him, while FIFA comes to Nigeria to monitor NFF elections, it has failed to take action against financial mismanagement in the federation. Meanwhile, the NFF is going ahead with its Annual General Assembly in Ibadan, with high-profile guests expected to attend. Oyo State Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, will officially open the event at the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall.

Among the dignitaries expected are the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, NSC DG Bukola Olopade, Senate and House Committee Chairmen on Sports, and former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick. Also in- vited are ex-NFF officials like Barr Seyi Akinwunmi, Ambassador Fanny Amun, and Dr Bolaji Ojo-Oba.