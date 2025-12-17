American boxer and influencer Jake Paul has insisted that Anthony Joshua made a mistake by agreeing to a weight restriction for their fight.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is meeting the larger Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in the heavyweight division on Friday night in Miami.

Joshua must hit 245 pounds, the first weight rule of his career, although he insists he is on course to comfortably meet the demand.

“I have never had to make weight, never,” Joshua said in a face-to-face with his opponent.

“I feel great. I am blessed. I feel happy that this task was put upon me because I wouldn’t have pushed myself to get to a certain weight; I would have just done what I usually do.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise.”

READ ALSO:

But Paul insisted, “I don’t agree with the decision on his behalf. He has taken away the best thing against me, which is his power.

“We’ve seen him when he’s a bit lighter, and there’s not as much thump on the punches. I think the best thing he could have had is the extra oomph on the punches.

“But, to me, the weight doesn’t matter, the weight won’t make a difference. It’s a skill which will win this fight. I believe my skills are better than his, which is a crazy thing to say.

“He’s a very basic fighter. He’s gotten to where he is because of the size and the power.

“The skills will win this fight. You saw it with Oleksandr Usyk when he fought him. And I believe this will be similar to that.”

Joshua has started training with the team who prepare Usyk, who previously out-boxed him twice, in Spain before facing Paul.

“As you should,” Paul said. “You definitely needed to change coaches, so I’m glad.

“He has a lot of power punches. If you get caught, of course, he’s going to defeat you. But I don’t believe he can land those punches.” “He lands on the bigger guys who stand in front of him.”