Jake Paul Hospitalised After Joshua Stoppage In Miami Clash

American social media star-turned-boxer, Jake Paul was taken to the hospital with a suspected fractured jaw after his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua ended in a decisive stoppage in Miami.

Paul lasted six rounds against the former two-time world heavyweight champion but was unable to continue after suffering multiple knockdowns.

He was floored twice late in the contest, with the referee eventually halting the fight after he failed to beat the count.

Speaking briefly after the bout, the 28-year-old suggested his injury was serious, saying he was certain his jaw had been broken.

He later missed the scheduled post-fight press conference, with his absence confirmed by Most Valuable Promotions executive Nakisa Bidarian.

READ ALSO:

“We believe he broke his jaw, but he’s okay,” Bidarian said. “He was able to shower and even drive himself to the hospital. Jaw fractures are not unusual in combat sports, and recovery usually takes about four to six weeks.”

Paul entered the contest as a clear underdog and adopted a cautious approach, relying on movement and speed in an effort to avoid Joshua’s power. However, the disparity in size, experience and punching strength eventually told.

The fight had drawn criticism even before the opening bell, with observers questioning the fairness of matching a seasoned heavyweight champion against a boxer who has spent most of his career at cruiserweight.

Following the loss, Paul indicated he plans to step away from the ring temporarily to recover and reassess his future.

“I’ll heal up and come back to fight people in my weight class,” he said. “My goal is the cruiserweight world title. I’ve been pushing hard for six years, so I’m going to take a little time off.”

The defeat marks a significant setback for Paul, who now faces a period of recovery after his most challenging test to date.