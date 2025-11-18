Given the significant size and skill disparity between Paul and Joshua and the professional nature of the fight, the conclusion from observers was that the payday was significant to make it worthwhile for both parties.

Paul, in response to the speculations, tweeted, “Stop asking me. $267 Million,” which is around £202 million.

However, no other outlet has confirmed that figure, with The New Telegraph reporting that both fighters will share £100 million equally.

Still, that is a significant amount. £50 million is only £10 million shy of the £60 million Joshua made in his career-high bout against Mexican fighter Andy Ruiz.

The Daily Mail are reporting an even higher figure, stating that both AJ and Jake Paul will take home $92 million, which is just shy of £70 million apiece.

AJ vs Jake Paul

As Pulse Sports reported, this will be AJ’s first fight since the disappointing KO defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. He will be putting his pro record on the line, which stands at 28–4 (25 KOs).

The fight is booked as a legitimate, Queensberry-rules professional showdown of eight three-minute rounds. They will use 10 oz gloves.

Jake Paul’s record sits around 12–1 and is on the ascendancy following the recent headline-arresting high-profile win over Mike Tyson in November 2024.