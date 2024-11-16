Jake Paul Defeats Boxing Legend Mike Tyson

Share

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson’s return to the ring after two decades of unanimous defeat to Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas United States on Friday night.

While the 58-year-old Tyson lasted all of eight rounds comprising two minutes each, the young Paul had managed to wear down the former undisputed heavyweight champion with more decisive strikes as the bout progressed.

Tyson eventually went down, with the official scoreline reading a 78-74 win in favour of Paul, who recorded the 11th win of his professional boxing career. READ ALSO: Eddie Hearn Berates Tyson Fury’s Victory Over Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou Face-Off Ahead Of Riyadh Showdown

Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Seen As Exhibition Fight Both fighters shared a friendly embrace at the end of the fight, with Paul hailing his revered opponent as the “greatest ever to do it.” Assessing Paul’s skills, Tyson remarked that: “he is a very good fighter. He absolutely deserves the respect.” Tough he was featuring in his first bout since 2005, Tyson remained non-committal on another return to the ring with the gloves. The 31-year age gap between Tyson and his latest opponent Paul was the largest in professional boxing history, surpassing the 24-year gap between Archie Moore (49) and Mike DiBiase (25) during a 1963 contest.

