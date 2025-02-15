Jaji Debunks Media Report Warning Ganduje, El-Rufai

Share

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Kaura Namoda-Birnin Magaji Federal constituency and Chairman House Committee on Ecological Funds, Aminu Sani Jaji, has dismissed in totality, a report by an online medium which alleged that he warned to APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over 2027 elections.

In a statement issued by by the lawmaker said it has come to his notice that, some mischief-makers had initiated another campaign of calumny aimed at tarnishing his hard-earned reputation in the name of politics.

“A media link attributed to an online news platform, ‘LEGIT’, dated 14th day of February 2025 has been in circulation where I was mischievously quoted to have warned the national Chairman of the APC Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and former Governor of Kaduna Malam Nasir El-Rufai over 2027 elections.

“For the Record to be clear, I have neither spoken to any media nor written any statement related to the subject and as such, the publication is a clear handiwork of the devilish politicians who do not mean well for the ruling APC.

“I will remain a loyal member of the APC committed to President Tibubu’s success. I have an unwavering commitments and regard to the status and personal integrity of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led National Working Committee and will continue to maintain that regard until eternity.

“Such a statement cannot come from an experience politician like Jaji who committed his resources energy and time since the beginning of the process of forming the party APC in 2013 to date and will always remain a true servant to the APC project at all time”.

“I will remain a loyal if not die-heart supporter of the President Tibubu’ whom I considered as a mentor and also support every step taken by the party led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that will help President Tinubu delivered to the campaign promises he had made to the Nigerians as well as transform the genuine aspirations of the will of Nigerians”.

“As for the former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, I believed he has the party APC at heart because I could remember how hard he worked with some of us since 2013 to ensure that party emerged victorious in 2015, and I could also remember how hard he fought to ensure the victory of President Tibubu’ both during the 2023 primaries and in the general elections, and it is also my candid believe that, even though there are some areas of differences which El-Rufai may have with the party leadership such would not rule away his love and passion for the success of the APC now and beyond the 2027.

“I therefore call on the public to ignore the mischief-makers and their devilish article published on LEGIT platform and continue to support the administration of President Tibubu for it to succeed and also rally behind the good work of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in ensuring the success of the APC in both 2027 and beyond.

“I also called on the party leaders, including Malam Nasir El-Rufai to burry their differences and work harder to ensure the success of the APC because I believe he would have not allowed his hard-earned efforts put in building the APC to go in vain”, Jaji has solicited.

