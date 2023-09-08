Jaiz Foundation Disburses N431m Zakat Proceeds To 9,882 In 8 Years

Says: ‘Nigeria Has No Business Being The Poverty Capital Of The World’

J aiz Charity and Development Foundation over the weekend has concluded it’s Zakat disbursement exercise, with the sum of N66 million shared among in- digents across various states of the country. The grand finale of the event took place on Saturday September, 2 at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and was well-attended by top executives of the parent company, Jaiz Bank PLC.

It was gathered that the disbursements went into different categories including economic wellbeing, educational support, health and humanitarian supports, accommodation, among others. In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Dr. Abdullahi Shuaib, said a total sum of N431,557,808.05 had been disbursed as Zakat fund by his organisation since inception in 2016.

He added that no less than 9,882 beneficiaries across 29 states have been reached in the disbursements of the Zakat. According to Dr. Shuaib in it’s presentation, “It may interest you to know that available data in table 7 indicates that since inception of zakat collection and distribution by Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, we have disbursed a total zakah fund of N431,557,808.05 to 9,882 beneficiaries across 29 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Some of the states are Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara in the Northwest; FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nassarawa, Niger, and Plateau, in the North Central; Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe in the Northeast. Other states include Lagos, Ogun, and Ondo in the Southwest; Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Edo, and Rivers in the Southsouth and Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo in the Southeast.”

He assured that the Jaiz Foundation would not rest on its oars in tackling poverty in the country, noting that they feel the pains of vulnerable people in the face of deplorable economic conditions. “It is pertinent to mention that the foundation is neither relent- ing nor resting on its oars in tackling the challenge of poverty ravaging our dear country. Despite all the efforts of governments in the past and recent time, this challenge seems intractable.

If you recall, our dear country was among the 50 wealthy countries in the early 1970s but in the 2000s, Nigeria drifted into one of the 25 poorest countries in the comity of nations. “As if that was not problematic enough, according to the Brookings Institution’s Report (2018), the country slipped terribly so much so that it became the world capital of poverty.

What a balance of apparent contradiction and a paradox for a country blessed immensely with both human and natural resources. “Distinguished brothers and sisters, we seriously feel the pains and agonies of the poor, the needy and vulnerable people in our midst due to the deplorable economic situation of the country. We are more disturbed by available statistics and data which indicates that the toughest of the days and years ahead may better be imagined than experienced, especially for the poor ones among us.”