Jaiz Bank’s 2024 Earnings Boosted By Customer Deposits, Assets Cross N1tn

A significant rise in customer deposits and investment account balances played a central role in Jaiz Bank Plc’s strong 2024 financial performance, as shown in its audited financial statements for the year ended: December 31 2024.

According to the results released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), customer deposits surged to N493.60 billion, more than double the N224.46 billion recorded in 2023.

In addition, customers’ investment accounts jumped to N411.19 billion from N242.11 billion, reflecting heightened public confidence and growing patronage of the non-interest banking model.

The combined growth in deposits and managed funds helped expand the bank’s balance sheet to a historic N1.08 trillion in 2024, up from N580.13 billion in the previous year.

This robust liquidity position enabled the bank to scale its financing operations, which in turn drove a substantial rise in income.

Gross earnings climbed to N82.87 billion in 2024, compared with N44.43 billion in 2023. Income from financing contracts rose to N32.04 billion from N27.36 billion, while earnings from investment activities increased sharply to N44.37 billion from N17.16 billion.