Jaiz Bank Strengthens Board With Appointments Of Indimi, Kolawole

In order to reinforce its leadership and enhance its governance structure, Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneering non-interest financial institution, has announced the appointments of Ahmed Mohammed Indimi and Nike Kolawole as Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director, respectively.

The appointments, disclosed in an official statement released in Abuja, underscore the bank’s commitment to ethical leadership and value-based financial services through the inclusion of professionals with exceptional records in energy, finance, and strategic development.

Ahmed Mohammed Indimi, a respected player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, joins the Board with significant commercial and operational expertise, shaped by his current role as Director and Head of Crude Marketing at Oriental Energy Resources. He has led complex negotiations, established pricing frameworks, and managed high-level client engagements, making him a key figure in the upstream energy landscape.

Indimi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (Internet Security) and an MBA from the American InterContinental University, Atlanta. His appointment aligns with the bank’s vision to broaden sectoral representation and enhance strategic oversight in support of national economic development.

Nike Kolawole, a seasoned financial executive with extensive global and domestic experience, brings to the Board decades of expertise in investment banking, capital markets, and infrastructure finance. Her global career includes leadership roles at Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse, where she specialized in credit risk, asset management, and Eurobond issuance.

Kolawole joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2007, rising to the position of Group General Manager, LNG Investment Management Services. Her tenure was marked by landmark project financing efforts, notably the acclaimed 2012 RDP Funding deal.

She holds degrees from Suffolk University, Boston, and Durham University Business School, UK, and is a registered member of the UK’s Securities and Futures Authority (now Financial Conduct Authority). Her appointment is expected to bolster Jaiz Bank’s governance with deep expertise in capital markets and strategic financing.

Commenting on the appointments, Chairman of the Board, Mohammed Mustapha Bintube, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Ahmed Indimi to the Board of Jaiz Bank. His commercial acumen, sectoral knowledge, and long-term investment perspective will be a tremendous asset as we advance our mission of leading non-interest and ethical banking in Nigeria.”

On Kolawole’s appointment, he added:

“We are honoured to have Nike Kolawole join the Board. Her distinguished track record, integrity, and strategic insight will significantly contribute to our goal of delivering inclusive, ethical, and innovative financial services.”

Both appointments have been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and reflect Jaiz Bank’s ongoing commitment to corporate excellence, governance innovation, and the expansion of ethical banking across Nigeria and beyond.