Jaiz Bank Shareholders To Receive 7 Kobo Dividend Pay Out

Jaiz Bank Plc declared profit after tax (PAT) of N23.48 billion in its 2024 operations ending December 31, 2024, according to its full year audited result and accounts.

The Bank, in a press statement, reported PAT of 108.99 percent over N11.05 billion recorded over the preceding year ended December 31, 2023. It proposes to pay seven kobo to its shareholders compared to N0.04 paid per share in 2023 financial year.

The non-interest bank recorded growth across in both financial and non-financial metrics, maintaining a well-structured and diversified balance sheet.

In the year under review, Jaiz Bank gross earnings stood at N82.87 billion, indicating a growth of 86.5 per cent from N47.24.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

It’s income from financing contracts moved from N17.1327.36billion in 2023, up by 17 percent to N32.04billion in 2024, while its Income from investment activities grew significantly to N44.36 billion in 2024, about 159158.56 per cent increase from N17.16billion reported in 2023.

The bank’s total assets in the year under review exceed N1 trillion mark to N1.08 trillion in 2024, a significant increase of 86.3 per cent from N580.13 billion declared in 2023. The 86.3 percent growth in Jaiz Bank’s total assets was driven primarily by N349.6billion investment in Sukuk in 2024.