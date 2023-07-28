Jaiz Bank Grows Profit By 68%

Nigeria’s pioneer n o n – i n t e r e s t bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, recorded impressive growth across key financial indicators despite the challenging operating environment in 2022. The bank, which held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano, yesterday, reported substantial increase in revenue by 29 percent on annual terms while it income also rose sharply by 33 percent, the highest in many years. Profit after tax inched up by 68 percent while the balance sheet size jumped by 36 percent compared to previous year.

Customers’ deposits, an important source of fund, expanded during the year under review to N291.5 billion, representing a growth of 37 percent. In the past three years, the bank has declared annual dividend, which in 2022 grew by 25 percent to 5 kobo per share compared to a year ago.

The share price of the bank has crossed one naira for the first time since inception and has nearly doubled at the time of reporting. This is reflective of changing investment landscape and investors’ appetite for responsible investing — the cyno- sure of Islamic bank.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved the appointment of a new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mo-hammed Mustapha Bin- tube, a veteran Islamic banker and the pioneer MD of the bank. Other appointees were Hadi Mutallab, a non-Executive Board member and Alhassan Abdulkarim, Executive Director, Business Development North. Two Independent Non-Executive Directors were re-elected for another 3 years term namely Aisha Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello.