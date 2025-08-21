Jaiz Bank Earns N24.44bn PBT In 2024, Pays 7 Kobo Dividend

Jaiz Bank PLC’s profit before tax soared by 121 per cent in 2024, rising from N11.05 billion in 2023 to N24.44 billion in 2024, while its revenue generation (gross earnings) expanded by 75 per cent from N47.24 billion to N82.87 billion in the year under review.

Jaiz Bank Board Chairman, Mohammad Mustapha Bintube, announced the figures yesterday at the bank’s 13 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) conducted virtually. The bank’s profit after tax surged by 108.99 per cent to N23.48 billion, while gross earnings increased by 75.44 per cent to N82.87 billion compared to the previous year.

Its assets also saw a substantial rise, exceeding N1 trillion for the first time, marking an 86.29 per cent increase. The bank declared a dividend of 7 kobo per share. “The 2024 marked the year we crossed the N1 trillion threshold in total assets, recording an 86 percent growth from N580. 13 billion to N1.081 trillion.

This milestone achievement reflects the growing acceptance of non – interest banking in Nigeria and the trust customers place in our institution. Our deposit base grew even more dramatically by 94 percent to N904.79 billion, indicating strong customer confidence in our brand and services”, Bintube said.

Speaking with the media, the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr. Haruna Musa, said: “The bank’s result reflects not only the resilience of our business model but also the trust and confidence reposed in us by our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

“These achievements underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable value, promoting ethical banking, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to deepening financial inclusion, leveraging technology to serve our customers better, and ensuring that Jaiz Bank continues to set the benchmark for non-interest banking in Africa.