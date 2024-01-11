Jaiz Bank Clarifies EFCC’s Engagement With Lender

The management of Jaiz Bank Plc has said the Managing Director of the bank was never arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Rather, the bank in a statement issued in Abuja said the bank, at EFCC’s request, submitted some documents relating to accounts opened by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to help the agency in its investigations of the activities of the Ministry.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of Jaiz Bank Plc has been drawn to headlines in some media, particularly social media platforms, insinuating that some bank MDs including that of Jaiz have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The bank would like to place on record that yesterday Jaiz Bank at the request of the EFCC has submitted some documents relating to accounts opened by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to help the agency in its investigations of the activities of the Ministry. The interaction was very cordial and Jaiz Bank MD immediately resumed back to his duties.

“It’s instructive to state that Jaiz Bank in October 2023 was among the financial institutions that were selected by the Ministry as a participating financial institution for the various intervention programs of the Federal Government of Nigeria after a competitive bid, in line with the FGN procurement act.”