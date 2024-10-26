JAIYE KUTI: I won’t feature in movie that can’t be seen outside Nigeria

Share

Jaiye Kuti has featured in countless movies ever since she started her acting career in popular soap opera ‘Laff Patterns’. She’s one of the many crossover actresses who are spotted in films with both English and Yoruba as the language of communication. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE & BOKO SENAMI, Jaiye spoke on her experience as an actress, first cinema big break among others. Excerpts:

How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been up and down. Not quite rough, and I would not say it has been so smooth. But gradually if you are ready to grow in it, you have to take it gradually which is what I did, and which am still doing. I’m still working on it, still working gradually and taking it easy. But the journey so far has been wonderful; at least I have the good story to tell about it, am enjoying it and I thank God.

With just a few months to the end of 2024, will you say you have been able to achieve some of your set goals for the year?

Not really but seeing the break of day every morning is worth been grateful for and a testament that my set goal is progressing. So far, 2024 has been awesome as a creative as I have worked on so many good projects and don’t forget also that in April 2024, my movie showed in cinemas across the state and I was overwhelmed by the turn out of people and also the positive reviews.

I saw The Blacksmith: Alagbede and I know that it’s not a small production. What was the motivation to invest so much funds in it?

You know in life, after you have done one thing many times, you just want to improve. And when you have this business mind, let me speak for me: I see a lot of things around me as business, including what I do, including the brands that I endorse their products. I look at them from business angles. So, in my line of production and producing many movies, I’ve known that one day, a time will come, when an opportunity will be open for a proper business for me because as a business person, you should be ready to take the risks. The risk is what makes you better than the other per- son because if you’re not ready to go as far as taking the risk, then it means that you’ll just be in one place, going round in circles and that’s it. And you cannot go past that level. I want to grow; I want to keep growing and I don’t want to stop. And that’s why I see Alagbede as a business.

So, do you think the risk was worth it?

Yes, the risk is worth it in many ways. I had the vision during COVID-19 when I was telling different stories on my Instagram page, you know. I would just come up with some stories. That was when I came up with that idea. I heard of a guy who wanted to commit suicide, I think it was a radio programme or something. So, from what they were deliberating, I got something from there and I thought to myself ‘okay, I won’t tell people this as a story. I think I have to make this a proper film. I have to shoot this, a proper movie and take it to the cinema.’ And that was how I came up with The Blacksmith: Alagbede.

Could you share a memorable moment or achievement from making of ‘Alagbede’?

Yeah. Well, finance is usually the problem of big movies, putting the money together, and then getting your actors to be on set to do what they’re supposed to do. I was lucky to have experienced actors who understood the risk, who understood where the money was coming from, who understood where they’re going, who understood the script, and the story, and who were ready to play it out. So, I was lucky to work with such people. I was lucky again to work with a very wonderful director, Usman Olarotimi Blackky Ogunlade. When I saw him on a set, I knew that there was something about this guy and I told him that you’re going to direct my next movie and yeah, it was quite challenging, but then we were able to manage it.

What is that one thing fame, or stardom, has deprived you of?

I’m not sure. Is there anything I’ve been deprived of? I’m not sure. I don’t know. Some would say I can’t walk on the streets anymore like I would want to, others would say I can’t just stop by and buy my favourite meal… Well, well, that one is a natural thing that happens to us. Yes, it has deprived me of going to the market. You know, pricing snails. My husband loves snails, so you can’t go to the market because the moment they see you, they are like, thank God and even if it is N5,000, they will call it N25,000 for you, you know. So, because of that, it has deprived me of going to the market to buy stuff myself. I would want to do the shopping myself personally, but I can’t.

As someone who has been in the industry for long; what is your opinion generally about the Nigerian movie industry?

The Nigerian movie industry now, I can say is growing very fast and can compete to some extent with other movie-making countries of the world. Apart from the piracy issue that we are all faced with, that is affecting us terribly, I can say we are growing fast. You see that these days our people are producing good movies, because gone are the days when people will produce a low standard film and it will be accepted by the people; now even the cinemas will not take it. So at the moment, filmmakers are beginning to be creative with their story lines and entire production outlook so that it can fit in into any market. For me at the moment, I won’t feature in a movie that cannot leave the shores of Nigeria to other parts of the world.

Share

Please follow and like us: