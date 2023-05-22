New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Jailbreak: Two Kuje Prison Escapees Arrested In Adamawa

Two inmates who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Center in the Federal Capital have been arrested by the operatives of Adamawa State Police Command.

New Telegraph gathered that the two inmates who were allegedly among those who fled the Kuje prison following a jailbreak last year were arrested on Monday.

Confirming the incident, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s public relation officer, identified the two refugees as Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 879 inmates escaped during the July 5, 2022, jailbreak.

Hundreds of the fleeing inmates have either returned on their own or were recaptured over the months since the jailbreak.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack. JC

It was later said that 64 of those who escaped were high-profile members of the sect held at the facility.

