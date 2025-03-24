Jailbreak: 12 Inmates Escape Kogi Correctional Center

Share

In the early hours of Monday, March 24, no fewer than twelve inmates escaped from the Federal Correctional Center in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State during a jailbreak.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo.

Fanwo praised the swift response of security agencies and described the escape as unfortunate, assuring citizens that the State government was taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, the Kogi State government vowed to work with security agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fanwo added that Governor Ahmed Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with the Federal Correctional Center and other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again.

The state government has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting federal security agencies through logistics and other necessary resources to enhance their operational effectiveness.

While investigations continue, the government has assured residents that the situation is under control.

“The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns.

“This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest the fleeing inmates, and identify possible saboteurs within the system.

“There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority.” Fanwo said.

