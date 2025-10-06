Jagunmolu To Kwarans: Don’t Lose Hope In Govt On Security Challenges

The Jagunmolu and Asiwaju of Igbomina, Alhaji Chief (Dr.) Abdur-Raheem Oladimeji, has expressed optimism that the rising insecurity in parts of Kwara State will not overwhelm the state.

He described the recent cases of banditry and kidnapping for ransom as a passing phase orchestrated by unscrupulous elements to destabilise Kwara.

Oladimeji, who is the Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin and Baba Oba of Offa Kingdom, stated this in Ilorin on Monday in response to recent security breaches in some communities in Kwara North and Kwara South.

He urged residents of affected communities and Kwarans in general not to lose faith in the ability of government and security agencies to contain the criminals and restore peace.

The Arogundade of Lagos described the situation as an unconventional warfare that requires tactical and intelligent military operations, noting that the attackers often retreat after carrying out their assaults.

He cautioned individuals seeking to exploit the situation for personal gain through reckless and insensitive remarks to desist.

Oladimeji also warned against the spread of false information and fear-mongering, urging residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“Let us be wary of scaremongers, who have made it their daily habit to create imaginary fear, throwing people into panic mode. While there has been a breach of security, we must be careful and circumspect about the information circulated by unauthorized individuals,” he said.

As President-General of AROIF, Oladimeji appealed for calm, unity, and security consciousness.

He commended government authorities for their prompt response to the attacks and praised the gallantry of military and security personnel, calling on residents to encourage security operatives to boost their morale.

He also sympathised with families who lost loved ones in the recent attacks and called for increased security deployment to the troubled areas to ensure lasting peace.

“We need to pray for peace and justice to return to Igbomina land, Kwara and the entire country so that we can overcome this period of trial and tribulation. Our people should take it as a duty to report strange movements to security agencies and constituted authorities,” Jagunmolu added.