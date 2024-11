Jagun Jagun Wins Big At 2024 BON Awards

Share

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo’s epic Netflix Original Yoruba movie, Jagun Jagun, has won six categories at the 2024 Best of Nollywood Awards (BON).

The 16th edition of the BON Awards was hosted by Toyin Abraham at the Sugar Factory Film Studios on Sunday night in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The awards include Best Indigenous Film, Best Actor, Best Production Design, Best Special Effect, Best Costume, and Director of the Year.

New Telegraph reports that Jagun Jagun was nominated in 12 categories.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adire

BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE

Unleashed

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Bayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

BEST SHORT FILM

Out of Many

BEST ACTRESS

Wunmi Dada (Unknown Soja)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Keppy Ekpenyong (The Weekend)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mercy Aigbe (Ada Omo Daddy)

BEST ACTOR

Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

BEST EDITING

Momiwa

BEST COSTUME

Jagun Jagun

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Oloku Ada

BEST SOUND

Offshoot

BEST USE OF FOOD

Nwanyi Abacha

BEST INDIGENOUS FILM

Jagun Jagun

BEST CHILD ACTRESS

Darasimi Nadi (Unknown Soja)

BEST CHILD ACTOR

Nifemi Lawal

MOST PROMISING ACTRESS

Chioma Okafor

MOST PROMISING ACTOR

Ozechi Franklin Izuchuchukwu

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jagun Jagun

BEST SCREENPLAY

Momiwa

BEST KISS

Halima Ganiyu & David Akande (Eti Keta)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Is It Your Money?

BEST SPECIAL EFFECT

Jagun Jagun.

