Jagun Jagun, The One For Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Several Others Coming To Netflix This August

August is set to be exciting with Netflix. Prepare yourself for all the amazing movies coming to the top streaming service this month.

This August, there are a variety of films to captivate you, including highly anticipated titles like Jagun Jagun, World War Z, The One for Sarah and The Rise of Igbinogun.

World War Z and Mission: Impossible – Fallout are the month’s opening titles, as they will be hitting the platform on the 1st of the month.

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, a mission gone wrong forces Ethan Hunt and his team to work with the CIA, and familiar faces, as they race to save the world from nuclear devastation.

While World War Z shows a former UN investigator on a perilous global journey to track down the source of a virus as a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity.

Part 2 of the second season of the acclaimed television show The Lincoln Lawyer will be available to fans on March 3. Here, we see Mickey face doubts, setbacks, and unexpected revelations, as Lisa’s trial approaches. Lorna and Cisco also plan for their big day, while Izzy makes big moves.

Then, on the 10th, a young man determined to become a powerful warrior joins an elite army, encountering the wrath of a maniacal warlord and the love of a fierce woman in Jagun Jagun.

On the same day, the causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic, its perpetrators, victims, and an investigator seeking the truth all unfold in Painkiller

Fans of Nollywood films will be thrilled to learn that The One for Sarah will make its Netflix debut on the 11th. In this movie, a fashion designer’s quest to regain her self-worth takes a few twisty turns through a series of relationships, as she recovers from trauma.

Ragnarok will also be making a comeback on the 24th. Its third season sees Magne’s fortitude about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants, with the lines between good and evil blurred.

Who is Erin Carter? will keep the fun going on the 24th. The Series follows a British expat’s tranquil life in Barcelona as it spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret… and violent past.

The next day, The Rise of Igbinogun, hits the streaming giant. Here, a warrior incurs the fury of the king’s guards but becomes a legend among the people when she steals from the rich to empower the poor.

One Piece, a live-action pirate adventure story based on the bestselling manga by Eiichiro Oda, debuts on the platform on the 31st to cap off the month.

Throughout the month, viewers can see additional regional films streaming on the platform. They include Passport, Ijakumo, Obara’M, and Yahoo+, to name a few.

In Passport, a pair of men from vastly different backgrounds recruit a street-smart sidekick to help recover a stolen passport in time to catch an important flight.

Ijakumo follows a pastor living a double life as he falls for an exotic dancer in his congregation, but he’s unaware that it’s all part of an ex-lover’s plan to destroy him.

Obara’M sees promising musician Oluchi trying to reconcile with the daughter she abandoned after being confronted by her past— but some things cannot be forgiven.

In Yahoo+ two friends team up with a Hong Kong crime lord in a get-rich-quick Internet scam after they fail to make it big in the film industry.