Jagun Jagun Stretched Me Beyond My Comfort Zone

Adedimeji Lateef has evolved over time from his fantastic role in Ayinla to playing Bola Tinubu in ‘Last Man Standing’ and now to the most streamed movie in Nigeria ‘Jagun Jagun’. Lateef’s role as Gbotija has generated conversation on social media as to why the actor needed to be celebrated. Adedimeji who joined the Nigeria’s film industry over 15 years ago has featured in countless movies. The Mass Communication graduate in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about his role in ‘Jagun Jagun’ challenges etc. Excerpts:

How will you describe your role in the epic movie ‘JagunJagun’?

The role I played in JagunJagun is one that stretched me beyond my comfort zone and I can’t but thank my big brother, Femi Adebayo, for seeing me as that personality that could do justice to that character knowing full well it’s not my kind of role.

I thank God I was able to go the extra length to put life into that character. Like I always say, I am not a stereotyped actor, reason you can see me switch roles at any given time. My role was a big deal in that movie and I gave my all; when I was watched it during the screening, I couldn’t believe it was me doing that. In one word, my role was de- manding and fantastic.

Despite your leg injury during shoot, what kept you going knowing you were in pains?

I remember on the first day of the shoot, I broke my leg and it seemed as though I would not continue because the pain was unbearable but my wife was there to encourage me, just as the crew showed me immense love while the shoot lasted.

The encouragement I got from my wife who kept on saying, Latif you can’t pull out now, endure, and that’s what I did through out the production process and today JagunJagun is breaking records

Will you say this is one of the most challenging role you have played so far? Maybe in recent time?

Absolutely because in those little fight scenes, I was beyond stretched and I am glad I did not pull out of the production despite my broken leg. Yes, I have done some Yoruba productions; Ayinla, Last Man Standing and a host of others and now another epic.

Embodying ‘Gbotija’ character was something different, a whole different experience and I enjoyed every bit of the production process. One good reality is the fact that when you work with the right crew members, the vibes on set is always positive that will further help in the entire filming process.

What are your thoughts on the collaborations between the creative industry and Netflix?

For me it’s good collaboration in the right direction; Nigerian creatives are good stories tellers and with a platform like Netflix, it fur- ther shows that our contents are going global and the platforms have given opportunities to storytellers to come with great materials and they will give it the global push it deserves.

You’re one of the actors who have crisscrossed the indigenous and English movies, how are you able to cope?

What is basic is the discipline, strength and focus you put into the job, and if you look at the Yoruba angle all of the time, the drilling is a very crazy one. Taking that learning process into the other world is actually a very good one, when you get into the other world, you see more of discipline.

So, putting the two together, it is just right for you to give it all your best, all of your time. I also don’t see a reason why anybody cannot blend. What’s important is that you need to put a lot of energy into what you do and then you need to be very versatile; you don’t need to be a stereotype type of person.

And for me, I make sure nothing passes by me; everything or human I meet on a daily basis, I make sure that I pick something from you. So, that way, if given any role, I just need to take a flashback to whoever has made that kind of character and throw away Lateef and get into that role.

Yoruba movies seem to be your strength, how did it start?

Basically, I think it was where I found myself first. If I had found myself in the English world, it would have been the same. While growing up, getting training in dance and acting were those in the Yoruba movie industry and that’s where it all started. So basically, I did not have a choice but to pick up from where I knew a whole lot of people, then eventually grew up into what I am today.

You play humour so well, is there anything in your growing up that influenced this?

It’s just basically learning; I think I have a bit of it inside of me, and then now, learning from a whole lot of people, watching a whole lot of comedians and all of that. At first, nobody saw me as a comic actor; everybody says ‘he always plays a serious role, ‘he plays a Mumu kind of role’ and all of that.

And at a point in time, that emotional role kept coming, then I needed to make people understand the fact that I’ve got this inside of me already as well. So, I had to switch at some point and turned down emotional roles and picked up comedy roles so that people could see that part of me too. is balanced now and you can actually call me on anyone and ask me to fit into it.

How have you evolved over the years?

I think I’m better by the day, because we grow every day and civilisation is still ongoing and upgrade is still on going on a daily basis from 2D to 3D, 4D and 5D. You just have to follow the trend to stay relevant; you need to be active, know what is going on and make sure you lift up and match up to what’s going on. That way, you keep being relevant with the situation as it goes on.

If not acting, what would you have become?

I always wanted to be a lawyer but I do a lot of silly things and people laugh. So, it was when I joined an NGO, I found out that acting is my line.

What do you consider a major challenge in the industry?

The major challenge is that we don’t think outside the box. We need to challenge ourselves; we don’t need to limit ourselves and then think that the minute fame comes, we don’t need to improve again. As a matter of fact, the more the fame, the more we need a lot of improvement so that the fame can match up.

It’s just a lot of work for actors; as the fame grows, the expectations get high, then you have to match up to that high expectation so that there can be a balance.

Like every other filmmaker, have you also rejected scripts?

Yes, recently I turned down a lot of scripts because I felt like they do not convey a good or genuine message. Then what is the essence of doing it? I’ve realised we don’t act in movies for the sake of it. We need to be deliberate and intentional about the message we want to get across to people. Everybody wants to be an actor or a star, but the profession is beyond you just been there. You have to merge the talent with the right things so that you can have it well nurtured and well-tuned.