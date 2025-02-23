Jagarigbe Clarifies Controversies Around LNG Plants In Kogi

Share

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has dismissed claims that the Senate through the Committee influenced the siting of the five Mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The Senator made this clarification in a press statement he personally signed in Abuja on Sunday.

Setting the records straight, Jarigbe clarified that the five Mini LNG Plants in question — Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete — are private sector-driven initiatives and are not Federal Government projects.

Jarigbe spoke in response to recent misconceptions and inquiries raised by concerned Nigerians regarding the siting of the five Mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State following the allegations made by Kogi Central Lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti on Friday during a telephone interview on a live human rights radio show, popularly known as ‘Brekete Family’ on Human Rights Radio in Abuja while narrating her side of the face-off between herself and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha had alleged that she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content due to her influence in the siting of Five Mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Describing the claims as completely unfounded, Jarigbe explained that the ventures were not driven or coordinated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), nor were they influenced by any Senator or political entity.

He added that the decision to locate the LNG plants was solely decided by the Private Investors after they carefully assessed the economic viability, availability of a gas pipeline, and access to Gas for the effective functioning of the Plants.

Furthermore, Jarigbe explained that just like himself, Natasha and other members of the National Assembly were invited to partake in the engagements of the projects and their presence however had in no way indicated undue influence in the siting of the projects.

The statement reads partly: “The misconception that the siting of these projects in Ajaokuta was done at the behest of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is completely unfounded.

“The claim that her role or involvement in the siting of the LNG plants played a part in her replacement is categorically incorrect.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, I have received numerous inquiries from concerned Nigerians questioning why Ajaokuta was selected as the site for these Plants.

“Private investors make decisions based on the profitability and sustainability of their investments, not political affiliations or considerations.

Urging his colleagues to be of good conduct, Jarigbe also reminded that immunity being enjoyed by the Senators ends within the confines of the Senate Chambers.

“There is no protection or immunity outside the Chamber, and we must exercise restraint and circumspection in our speeches and actions.

“Our behaviour and words must reflect the dignity and responsibility vested in us by the people of Nigeria. The Law does not provide immunity for a Senator who defames anyone.

“Finally, I urge my distinguished colleagues to review and adhere to the Senate Standing Orders and to conduct ourselves in a manner that upholds the sanctity of the Senate and the high office we hold, ” Jarigbe stated.

