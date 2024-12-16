Jagaba Extends Philanthropic Support To Health Facilities In Niger

Share

Mr Umar Isah Baba Jagaba has shown his generosity by offering financial support to health facilities in Tafa Local Government Area, Niger State.

During his visit to the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Memorial Hospital in Sabon Wuse, Baba Jagaba extended his assistance to other areas, including Guaraka, Babban Tunga, and Anguwan Hausawa wards within the local government.

After speaking with health officials, he provided cash support to bedridden and outpatient individuals and paid medical bills for patients with critical conditions.

Additionally, he donated N500,000 to help cover the burial costs of unclaimed corpses in the hospital’s mortuary.

Earlier, Baba Jagaba had visited the Emir of Sabon Wuse, Muhammadu Bako, where he pledged to continue supporting the people of Niger State and fostering strong relationships with the community. “I will keep doing my best for my people.

My goal is to help not just those in need but everyone working for the growth of this emirate,” he said. The Emir expressed gratitude for Baba Jagaba’s acts of kindness and offered prayers for his success and well-being.

In Sabon Wuse, Baba Jagaba received recognition from his Support Group, Ciroma Awareness Forum, and various youth organizations, who organized a brief event to honor him for his contributions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"