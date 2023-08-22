JAF Wants Trade Unions, Workers To Reject Planned War, Economic Sanctions Against Niger

…chide ECOWAS over fraudulent practices to emerge, Presidents

The Joint Action Front (JAF), has called on trade unions and workers in Nigeria and West Africa, to reject plans by ECOWAS led by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, to launch a military intervention and impose economic sanctions against the Niger Republic.

A statement signed by JAF Chairperson, Dr Dipo Fashina and Secretary, Comrade Abiodun Aremu on Tuesday, condemned the move and described it as callous, the imposition of power cuts and border closures on Niger Republic without care.

The statement partly reads: “We call on trade unions, working people and youth in Nigeria and West Africa to reject the planned war and the economic sanctions with a series of mass actions.

“The working masses and youth should demand, instead of wasting Nigeria’s resources on war against Niger, the Tinubu government should restore subsidy and reverse the petrol price to the old rate of N195 per litre.

“We also demand the adequate funding of public education and the reversal of the current hike in school fees. We also demand the payment of decent minimum wage that matches the rate of inflation.”

While noting that the people of Niger have the right to decide the kind of government that should rule them, JAF criticised ECOWAS for considering restoring a democratic government when the majority of it’s leaders emerged leaders in their country though fraudulent practices against the wish of their citizens.

JAF threw its weight behind any movement that fights for the masses, even as it took a swipe at democratically elected leaders who emerged through fraudulent practices

“While we unequivocally condemn the opportunistic coup in Niger which has nothing to do with the genuine interests of ordinary Nigeriens, we strongly hold that it is the responsibility of the people of Niger to determine their own government, not an external force.

“Therefore, we support any pro-democracy movement in Niger that calls and fights for the rights of the masses of Niger to/ democratically choose their leaders.

“We strongly hold that it is sheer hypocrisy and an insult from the West African leaders who emerged through fraudulent electoral process or the manipulation of the constitution as it is the case with most leaders of ECOWAS to talk about restoring a so-called democratic government in a foreign country.

“The imposition of the economic sanctions is evidence that Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders do not care about the ordinary people of Niger who are the worst hit. Indeed, as it is already an open secret, we strongly believe the planned military intervention is a proxy war to be launched on behalf of the French and US imperialism who are desperate to continue the control and the pillage of the resources of Niger.

“We, therefore, support the growing mass protest and rejection of French imperialism in Niger and other West African countries. But we would like to warn against replacing one imperialist master with another one as the warm embrace of Putin-led Russia by a section of Nigerien people indicate.

“Rather, we call on the working movement and youth of Niger to build an independent mass movement that fights for a working people government, the nationalization of the resources of the country under the democratic control of the people themselves so that the resources can be used for the benefit of the vast majority, not a few and call for the solidarity of working class internationally including in France, US, Russia, etc.

“We also call on the people of Niger not to have any illusion in the General Tchiani-led junta which is made up of elements of the old corrupt order and will not rule on behalf of ordinary Nigeriens. As their experience under the deposed Western puppet, Bazoum, shows, only the readiness of the Nigerien workers and poor masses to struggle can guarantee their class interests.

“We, therefore, stand in solidarity with the Nigerien trade unions, working class, the poor masses and radical youth in their struggle against imperialism, for democratic rights and for a Niger that works for all instead of a few.”