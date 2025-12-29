Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu has taken to her social media page to share an emotional reflection on motherhood after welcoming her first child.

The celebrated movie director described her motherhood experience as a defining moment that transformed her life in her 40th year.

In a heartfelt message shared on her page, Osiberu expressed gratitude to God, saying her life changed forever with the arrival of her child.

She noted that what felt like a divine promise of completeness was fulfilled in God’s perfect timing, reinforcing her belief that everything unfolds beautifully when the time is right.

The filmmaker revealed that while she has embarked on many journeys throughout her life, becoming a mother stands out as the most humbling and meaningful of them all.

According to her, the experience has deepened her sense of purpose and left her feeling overwhelmingly loved and favoured by God.

Osiberu also offered prayers and blessings for her child, expressing hopes for wisdom, guidance, protection, peace, and a life surrounded by love. She wrote with warmth and faith, emphasising her desire for her child to grow under divine care and joy.

Her touching post quickly drew attention online, with fans, colleagues, and admirers celebrating the milestone and congratulating her on the new chapter. Many praised her openness and faith-filled message, describing it as inspiring and uplifting.

The announcement has been widely shared across social media platforms, marking 2025 as a year of profound joy and gratitude for the celebrated filmmaker.