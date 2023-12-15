Jada Reveals Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Saved Their Marriage

Famous American actress, Jada Smith has disclosed that the infamous slap her husband, Will Smith gave Chris Rock during a concert saved their marriage.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Jada revealed that the incident was an emotional moment in her life and made her realize she would never leave Will.

Speaking further, Jada referred to the aftermath of the incident as the “holy slap,” emphasizing that the controversial time was followed by positive outcomes.

Recounting the experience, Jada said, “That moment of the sh!t hitting the fan is when you see where you are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I would never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

Jada also emphasized the positive outcomes of the situation and thanked everyone for attending the ceremony even though she was on the approach of missing it.

Her comments come after she had stated in an interview that she wanted to remain with Will Smith forever.

The duo’s marriage has been a roller in recent years, to the point Jada revealed she and her husband, Will Smith have been long separated,

However, it was this unexpected conflict that sparked contemplation, growth, and the healing of their relationship which has brought them closer than ever before.